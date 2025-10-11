Lightning strikes British Airways flight bound for Nassau

A British Airways flight that was struck by lightning while en route to The Bahamas on Friday.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the Boeing 777 aircraft travelling from London Heathrow Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) — was struck by lightning at about 2.30pm.

Despite the strike, the aircraft landed safely in Nassau without further incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

AAIA officials said the investigation into the occurrence is ongoing.