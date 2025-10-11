PM says interest in PLP nominations shows confidence in party

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday said the calibre and number of people seeking Progressive Liberal Party nominations ahead of the next general election show that Bahamians have renewed confidence in the governing party.

Mr Davis confirmed that about eight aspirants appeared before the PLP’s Candidates Committee on Thursday night but declined to name them.

“It says that we have regained the trust and confidence of the Bahamian people,” he told reporters. “People are anxious to be a part of us. I welcome it, and it tells us that our democracy is still alive and well.”

Among those interviewed was Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian, who declared he was stepping aside from his gaming business as he pursues the PLP’s nomination for Fort Charlotte.

Mr Bastian arrived at party headquarters to cheers from supporters, many chanting his name as he made his way inside. He told reporters afterward that he was “ready to serve” and confident his business empire would continue without him.

Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears announced in May that he will not seek re-election. Eyewitness News recently reported that Mr Sears has endorsed Mr Bastian as his successor.

Dolores “Red” Archer Adderley, chair of the Fort Charlotte branch, said most branch executives voted this week to recommend Mr Bastian for the nomination, citing his philanthropy and commitment to community upliftment.

A PLP aspirants’ module was held in August. Among the attendees were ZNS general manager Clint Watson; Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network Ltd (BACSWN) founder Robert Dupuch-Carron, who is eyeing the MICAL constituency; former PLP Senator Frank Smith; and Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer.