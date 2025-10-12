Flight delays mount as nor’easter disrupts major U.S. airports

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued ground delay programs at several major U.S. airports as a powerful nor’easter brings rain, wind, and low visibility across the Northeast on Sunday.

As of 12:35 p.m., passengers at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) were facing average delays of 86 minutes, while Newark Liberty (EWR) reported 80-minute delays. New York’s JFK Airport recorded the longest average delay at 132 minutes, with LaGuardia (LGA) close behind at 106 minutes.

Delays were also reported in Washington D.C. (DCA), Philadelphia (PHL), and San Diego (SAN). The FAA attributed most of the disruptions to low ceilings, wind, and airport volume.

Travellers connecting through the U.S. are advised to check flight statuses, as cascading delays may affect flights to and from The Bahamas.