Charlton fourth to end season

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

btubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Devynne Charlton closed out her 2025 season with a fourth place finish in the women’s 100 metres hurdles at the Athlos NYC25 on Friday.

The all-women’s event was held at the iconic Icahn Stadium in New York and featured some of the biggest names in track and field in a powerful display of womanhood, strength, and excellence in sport.

In walk-out songs for each athlete competing and a live musical performance. The winners were interviewed and presented with Arthlos crowns by American women’s tennis icon Serena Williams, whose husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, was the founder and organiser of the women’s invitational track and field event to highlight and invest in female athletes.

Charlton, 29, started off her year by repeating as the world indoor 60m hurdles champion with another world record in March in Nanjing, China,

The Bahamian indoor and outdoor national record holder closed out the year that included a sixth place finish at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, with a fourth place finish in New York in a time of 12.71 seconds.

As usual, Charlton got off to a fast start, but midway in the ten flights of hurdles, the field caught up with her and it was a battle through to the finish line.

Charlton’s American Olympic champion Mesai Russell, whom she trains with at the University of Kentucky with Bahamian head coach Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene, won the race in 12.52 to earn $60,000 for her efforts.

It was an improvement from Russell, who got third place in the first edition of the meet last year behind Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

It was an American sweep of the top three spots this year as Grace Stark got second in 12.60 for a paycheck of $25,000, while Alaysha Johnson was third in 12.66 for $10,000. Johnson was second last year.

For her fourth place performance, Charlton collected $8,000. She was the only Bahanian to compete in the event. Last year, Charisma Tatlor held that distinction, placing sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Now that the season is over, Charlton and her Barrier Breakers Foundation will prepare for the Devynne Charlton Invitational now scheduled for February 2, 2026 at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Some of the top athletes from around the world, including the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) regon, are expected to participate.