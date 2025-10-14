EV Motors hosts tennis tournament

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

EV Motors, in partnership with the John McEnroe Tennis Centre, hosted its inaugural tennis tournament this past weekend at the Baha Mar resort. The two-day mixed doubles tournament featured eight sponsored teams in competition for a grand prize of two brand new Jetour X70 Plus jeeps.

Despite periods of rainy weather throughout the weekend, the event was a success. Tournament director Derron Donaldson praised the collaboration and turnout.

“It was a great weekend despite of course the weather but we pushed through, but All in all it was a great partnership, great vision, and mindsets involved, and a lot of hard workers trying to get this event to the end and this event is the first of its kind here,” he said. “We had a lot of talent out here, former talent, some probably aching right now but it’s good to have them all out and bring the tennis community together,” he added.

After two days of competition, Lerikah Russell and Jack Tomlinson, sponsored by Pitt Realty, emerged as the champions. They defeated the runner-up team of Rasheed Carey and Mackenzie Herman, who represented Baha Mar.

Russell expressed excitement about the win and the feeling of winning the grand prize.

“I just want to thank God first for keeping both of us healthy and for this awesome opportunity, we want to thank everybody in charge of putting this great tournament together, and all the spectators for coming out, it was a wonderful tournament,” she said.

“It feels amazing, I really needed that and I’m truly grateful.”

Her partner, Tomlinson, echoed her sentiments. “It feels awesome, when you have a good partner she makes it pretty easy, so it was a fun tournament and it feels great to get the win.”

The success of the tournament highlighted the growing popularity of tennis in The Bahamas and also the increasing role of sustainable brands like EV Motors in supporting not only tennis but also local sports.

Photo: Chappell Whyms Jr