Island Hoops going from strength to strength

Island Hoops Basketball, an initiative founded by local basketball enthusiast Dwajaneil Dorsett along with Benjamin Clarke, Wendell Dean and Jadyn Gomez, is quickly becoming one of the most recognised movements in Nassau’s casual basketball community. Started at the beginning of 2025, the initiative provides a safe, structured, and competitive environment for basketball players of all ages who simply love the game.

According to Dorsett, the idea was born out of concern for the decline of safe, organized casual basketball runs around Nassau. “I was tired of trying to find runs and couldn’t find much people to play with, it felt like the game was dying and guys weren’t really interested in playing because they couldn’t find any good runs in Nassau,” said Dorsett.

What began as a few outdoor sessions has now evolved into a well-organised community staple. The first runs took place on outdoor courts around Nassau, but as participation grew, Island Hoops transitioned into using indoor facilities such as the D.W. Gymnasium and the Anatol Rodgers Gymnasium. The gyms now serve as a host for regular games attracting players from a wide range of skill levels.

Dorsett said the goal goes far beyond just pickup games. “ We want to rebuild a basketball culture that once thrived,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dorsett envisions the initiative expanding into a full-fledged basketball tournament and, eventually establishing its own gymnasium to further support the growth of the game.

For those interested in getting involved or keeping up with upcoming runs, more information can be found on social media platforms under the name Island Hoops.

With its growing popularity, Island Hoops Basketball is steadily reviving the spirit of casual basketball in Nassau.