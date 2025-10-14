Orlando hospitality group teams with Capo in Bimini development

An Orlando-headquartered hospitality group has teamed with Gerardo Capo’s RAV Bahamas to invest in the latter’s Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences project on Rockwell Island.

Westgate Resorts, which bills itself as the “largest privately-held timeshare resort club in the world” with a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties, said in a statement that it has been joined in the development by Gissy Family Investments and other partner investors.

The Banyan Tree-branded project mixes high-end homes with 80 to 120-foot docks in the back bay. Rockwell Island will include an 18-hole golf course, a boutique hotel and a nature preserve.

“This new strategic investment marks an exciting milestone for Westgate as we expand our capabilities as a company,” said Jim Gissy, chief executive at Westgate Resorts and chair of Gissy Family Investments.

“Our investment in the Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences reflects our confidence in the long-term growth of The Bahamas, our deep friendship with Gerardo Capo and his family, and our commitment to creating exceptional travel experiences. We see this as the first step in unlocking new opportunities in one of the world’s most desirable destinations.”

Westgate’s investment marks its first venture in The Bahamas, with the group asserting that the move sets the stage for future opportunities in the Caribbean market.

“As we look to expand Westgate, we are excited by the opportunities we see within vacation ownership, but also in those businesses that complement it – hotel development, real estate and strategic investment partnerships,” said Jared Saft, Westgate’s chief business and strategy officer.

“Westgate continues to forge ahead with ground-breaking initiatives and partnerships across the leisure travel industry.”