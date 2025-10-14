Triple medal joy in Belize

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas four-member team returned from the Caribbean Under-23 Cycling Road Championships in Belize over the weekend with three medals.

The duo of Kami Roach and Sienna Mackey picked up a silver and bronze respectively behind the Cuban gold medalist in the girls division of the time trials.

The other medal came from Barron Musrove Jr in the boys’ time trials.

“This is a big milestone for me as this is my first time actually medaling in an international cycling race,” Musgrove Jr said. “I mean I won races before but this is going to be in Bahamian history books for years.”

Musgrove Jr, following in the footsteps of his father, Brron ‘Turbo’ Musgrove, a former national team member, now the secretary general of the Bahamas Cycling Federation and president of the New Providence Cycling Association, said the event was a very competitive one.

“The competition for me was very rough and painful for me as there was a lot of headwind and the road was very rocky,” he said. “But I kept my pace at 22/23mph going and coming to the end at 26/28mph. But it takes one to hurt the most to gain the title. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Roach, the top female cyclist and triathlete, returned to the competition winning her third medal after she doubled up with a pair of silver in the time trial and road race in her last appearance at the championships two years ago.

“It was super hot but I went all out for the time trial and was very excited about my second place finish,” Roach said. “I was happy to share the podium with my teammate, Sienna.”

Bahamas’ team manager Rowston Jones said the competition was well organized with a strong field of competitors that included Tianna Campbell from Trinidad and Tobago, who is a World Tour Rider in Women’s cycling.

Additionally, on the men’s side, Jones noted that Cory and Justin Williams from Belize, both very established cyclists, participated, which made the competition even stiffer.

“I’m pleased with their performances in the Time Trial event,” he said. “To come away with three medals is definitely a big deal and very encouraging for our cyclists.

“We didn’t fare as well in the road race that was held on Sunday. Our women did not complete the course and one of our men suffered a puncture that took him out of the race as he was standing on the side of the road for a while waiting for our vehicle to get to him.

“By the time we got to him and changed his wheel, the field was too far ahead, and he was unable to chase on.”

Despite what they encountered, Jones said he was still pleased with Team Bahamas’ performance.

“These events highlight the gaps in capabilities between the competitors from different nations. Part of it is culture,” he stated.

“You can tell by the turnout of spectators on the side of the road along the course and at the start/finish line that cycling is a big part of the culture here in Belize and it receives a lot of support.

“That helps to add to the level of competition cyclists have the opportunity to be exposed to.”

Having achieved some success in the past from Jay Major in 2015 and both Kami Roach and Antinece Simmons, both silver medalists at this event, Jones said Sienna Mackey winning a bronze in her first event, shows that the Bahamas still have the talent.

“It’s as our cyclists move up to the elite level where they start to compete against professional cyclists that the gaps in abilities start to show,” he said.

“It’s not an impossible feat for us to be competitive at the elite level. However, there is much more work to be done.”