15-year-old boy accused of murder in fatal shooting of Dennis Lightbourne in Fox Hill

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded to custody after being accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Dennis Lightbourne in Fox Hill last month.

Prosecutors allege the teen, while inside a white Japanese vehicle, shot Lightbourne on Mosquito Drive around 7pm on September 25.

Lightbourne died of his injuries later that night at Princess Margaret Hospital. His death was recorded as the country’s 64th murder for the year.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with murder before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr and arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

He was not required to enter a plea, as the case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment. The boy must apply for bail through the higher court and will remain at the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance on February 3, 2026.

Tavari Smith represented the accused, while Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.