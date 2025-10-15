Abaco residents frustrated over massive potholes on island’s highways

By DENISE MAYCOCK

RESIDENTS across Abaco are growing increasingly frustrated over the poor condition of major highways, complaining of massive potholes that have damaged vehicles, caused accidents, and made daily commuting a nightmare.

Motorists say the SC Bootle and Earnest Dean Highways, the island’s two main thoroughfares connecting the north and south, are in a serious state of disrepair, worsened by torrential rainfall over the past several weeks.

Residents have taken to social media to vent their anger over the situation. Many report having their tires punctured, rims damaged, and cars breaking down after driving through potholes hidden beneath pools of rainwater.

Deangelo Edgecombe, of Cooper’s Town, said conditions are so poor he hit a pothole and damaged his tire.

He noted that heavy rains and tropical systems have worsened the situation.

Mr Edgecombe, who serves as chief councillor for North Abaco, said he occasionally hires local men to help with roadside work when the Ministry of Works’ resources are stretched.

There have been many serious accidents on the SC Bootle Highway over the years, with several traffic deaths recorded on that causeway.

In South Abaco, Bahama Palm Shores resident Jacqueline Estevez said motorists have suffered serious damage to their vehicles.

“It has been a big issue in that one of my neighbors’ car axle got broken and she had some busted tires, and we have a number of other persons with tire problems,” she said.

Ms Estevez recalled almost driving into the sea while trying to avoid huge potholes.

“I tried avoiding two large holes and went too far into the sea area in the mangrove, and four men came and assisted me out of that; I was leaning over into the sea,” she said.

She commended residents in the area for stepping up to patch potholes on the Earnest Dean Highway.

“We’re a team out here and we don’t wait for government to do everything,” she said.

Patrice Williams, another Abaco resident, agreed that the condition of the roads is deplorable and continues to impact motorists.

“A lot of persons are losing their vehicles, their tires and sustaining damage to the rim, and all sorts of things like that. We pay a lot in taxes and we shouldn’t be the ones punishing,” she said.

South Abaco MP John Pinder said repairs are ongoing but acknowledged that many roads still need attention.

Mr Pinder said Pelican Shores was recently repaved, and repaving is currently underway at Central Pines.

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish also cited bad weather and equipment issues as major setbacks.

He said a contract was issued to Cox Construction to carry out some patch work.

“The gentleman had begun the work, but he run out of materials, and he’s waiting on inventory to start again. However, we were faced with the tropical depression and all of the three months we had torrential rain,” he said.

Mr Cornish said the government is aware of the road conditions and residents’ frustration.

“The rainwater in the road disguises the holes, and also causes further road deterioration,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns about overgrown verges, explaining that the Ministry of Works has been struggling with equipment shortages since Hurricane Dorian, when several machines were lost. He said two smaller lawn machines were recently acquired but were damaged and are awaiting parts.