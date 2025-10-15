Ayton has the edge in match-up with Buddy

By JONATHAN BURROWS

DeAndre Ayton and Chavano “Buddy” Hield dueled in Los Angeles as the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-116 in their preseason game at the Crypto.com Arena this past Sunday.

It was a very competitive preseason game, but the Lakers took control in the second half through balanced scoring game plans and key defensive stops in the third quarter.

Ayton had one of his strongest performances in the preseason to date with 14 points shooting 6 for 8 from the field with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 26 minutes of play.

After the game, Ayton addressed his role this season with the Lakers. “I know it’s not an official game, but the fans definitely showed some love to me. Just really changing the narrative of protecting the rim on the defensive end. JJ has really put it on me… I’m just trying to let the world know and the league know that I’m the Lakers Center and anchor of this defence.”

Hield would log six points, shooting 3 for 7 with four rebounds and two assists playing 23 minutes in the loss. While he did not have a breakout scoring night, he seemed right at home in the Warriors offense saying he feels “at peace” with his role and opportunity in Golden State.

Seeing two Bahamian stars share the floor against each other was another reminder of how far The Bahamas’ basketball influence has come. Ayton and Buddy, both national team fixtures and role models for younger players, continue to represent The Bahamas on one of basketball’s biggest stages.