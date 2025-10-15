Bahamasair wins twice at region’s travel awards

Bahamasair was honoured as the Caribbean’s Leading Airline 2025, and for having the region’s best in-flight magazine, at the recent World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean and North America ceremony.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said the award marked the fifth consecutive year it has been recognised by the World Travel Awards. Dayan Bourne, Bahamasair’s chief financial officer, collected the awards on the airline’s behalf.

“Being recognised for the fifth consecutive year reflects Bahamasair’s strong commitment to providing safe, reliable and high quality transportation. It is also a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We will continue to build on this momentum through innovation and by showcasing the uniqueness of The Bahamas, ensuring we represent the very best of our nation and the wider Caribbean,” Mr Bourne said.

The awards ceremony was held at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian.