DELVIN MAJOR: We are all responsible on aviation safety reporting

In aviation, safety is achieved not only by regulation and technology, but by awareness, transparency and communication. Every near-miss, every oversight, every procedural deviation - these are early warning signs. They are not just mistakes; they are opportunities to prevent future accidents.

This is why the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAA-B) has implemented a Voluntary Safety Reporting System. It allows anyone involved in aviation, including pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, flight attendants and even passengers, to submit safety-related reports confidentially and without fear of retribution.

In this article, we explain how the system works, why it matters, and how your voice can contribute to making aviation safer across The Bahamas.

Why Reporting Matters

Many aviation incidents occur not as a result of sudden, unpredictable failures, but due to a chain of overlooked issues. Time and again, investigations reveal there were signs - technical irregularities, unreported errors, procedural lapses or complacency - in following safety rules.

When these issues are reported, they become visible. They can be analysed. They can be fixed. This is why voluntary reporting is so powerful. It transforms personal experiences into collective safety intelligence.

What Is the CAA-B’s Voluntary Reporting System?

The CAA-B’s system is a confidential, non-punitive mechanism for collecting safety data submitted by:

• Flight crew and cabin crew

• Air traffic controllers

• Aircraft maintenance personnel

• Aerodrome staff

• Dispatchers and operations personnel

• Ground handlers and fuelling agents

• The general public

Reports may include:

• Near-misses or close calls

• Unstable approaches

• Deviations from standard procedures

• Equipment malfunctions

• Fatigue or human performance concerns

• Runway incursions

• Passenger interference

• Unsafe ramp activities

All reports are treated as valuable data, whether or not an actual incident occurred.

How to submit a report

There are several convenient and confidential ways to submit your report.

1. Online Form (preferred): Available at www.caabahamas.com on the ‘Report an Occurrence’ tab.

2. E-mail: Send detailed information to: statesafety@caabahamas.com

3. Confidential hard copy submission: For internal aviation staff, reports may be submitted using sealed envelopes marked ‘Confidential Safety Report’ and delivered to CAA-B headquarters.

What happens to your report?

Upon receiving a report, the following process occurs:

1. Review and classification: The CAA-B Safety Oversight Division screens and classifies the report based on severity and scope.

2. Analysis: Reports are entered into the CAA-B safety database and analysed for trends, contributing factors and underlying risks.

3. Corrective action: Where warranted, the Authority may contact the operator or individual involved to gather more information, propose mitigations or issue safety recommendations.

4. Anonymity and feedback: The reporter’s identity remains confidential. In some cases, de-identified summaries are shared with stakeholders to raise awareness.

Legal protections for reporters

Under the Bahamas Civil Aviation Act and supporting regulations, CAA-B emphasises a ‘just culture’. This means that individuals will not be punished for honest errors or for reporting safety concerns in good faith.

Reports submitted voluntarily, and in the interest of safety, are protected from enforcement action provided they do not involve gross negligence, intentional violations or criminal conduct.

This approach encourages learning, not punishment.

Real-world impact: What reporting has already helped prevent

• Runway lighting fault: A series of reports from two flight crews about inadequate runway lighting at a Family Island aerodrome prompted a formal investigation and led to corrective maintenance by airport authorities.

• Fatigue management gaps: Repeated reports from cabin crew about excessive duty periods resulted in a CAA-B advisory to operators reminding them of CAR OPS 1 Subpart Q requirements for flight time and duty limits.

• Ground equipment risks: A ramp worker submitted a report about frequent fuel truck obstructions on taxiways. This led to a ground handling procedural review and airside co-ordination meetings.

Your responsibility as an aviation professional

Every aviation professional has a role to play in promoting a safer system. Reporting is not about blame; it is about protection.

Ask yourself:

• Did I observe an unsafe act or condition?

• Did something nearly go wrong, but we got lucky?

• Did we violate procedures even slightly because of time pressure or complacency?

• Would I want someone else to report this if they saw it?

If the answer is yes, then a report must be made.

Encouraging a culture of open reporting

Companies must foster a workplace environment where staff feel empowered to speak up. Operators and managers should:

• Train staff on how to recognise and report hazards.

• Reaffirm that no punitive action will be taken for honest reporting.

• Review and respond to reports in a timely manner.

• Share lessons learned across departments.

Safety culture is cultivated from the top but requires bottom-up participation.

Conclusion: Silence is a risk

The cost of silence in aviation is steep. Every accident is a lesson too late. But every report is a chance to act early.

The CAA-B encourages all aviation professionals and members of the public to speak up when something seems unsafe. Your insight may be the difference between a normal flight and a national tragedy.

Let us not wait for the next accident to realise what we could have prevented.

Speak up. Report. Protect lives.

Visit www.caabahamas.com or email statesafety@caabahamas.com to submit your report today.





• NB: Delvin Major is senior deputy director general of Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas