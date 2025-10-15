‘Humbled’ VJ gets national honour

By JONATHAN BURROWS

On National Heroes Day, the government conferred one of its highest ceremonial distinctions on Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe Jr, recognising his contributions and accolades as a sporting ambassador for the country.

Edgecombe, who turned 20 this summer the month after being drafted third overall to the NBA, accepted the Order of Lignum Vitae Award in a formal presentation, joining several other Bahamian athletes honored for their achievements.

Other athletes honored were Chavano “Buddy” Hield of the Golden State Warriors, DeAndre Ayton of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty, and former national women’s team player Natasha Miller.

These distinctions reflect the government’s intention to celebrate Bahamians who have excelled internationally, especially in sports, and to cement their legacies in national memory.

Edgcombe issued a press statement expressing deep gratitude upon learning of the award. In part, he said: “I’m humbled and grateful for today’s awards presented at Government House. While I regret not being able to attend, the most fitting person accepted on my behalf; my mother, Bendra Rolle. Without my mother, there’s no me. Again, thank you to my beloved Bahamas for this distinguished recognition.”