Man charged with having images and videos of child pornography on his phone

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography was granted $8,000 bail after appearing before a magistrate yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas Ferguson was found with three nude images and 13 videos of males and females, apparently under the age of 18, engaged in sexual acts on his Samsung S24’s photo gallery. The material reportedly dates from 2021 to this year.

Ferguson was charged with possession of child pornography before Magistrate Abigail Farmington. He was not required to enter a plea, as the case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

As part of his bail conditions, Ferguson must sign in at his local police station every Sunday by 7pm. He is scheduled to return to court for service of his voluntary bill of indictment on February 26, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the matter.