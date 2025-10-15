Monroe and Pierre take top spots in Cross Country

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

The William Johnson Cross Country Invitational took place this past weekend at St Augustine’s College.

Runners from various junior and senior schools along with several of Nassau’s prominent running clubs took part in the invitational.

In the female division, X-Treme Athletics’ Kaechan Monroe led the run from start to finish clocking 17:12.03 to secure first place. Lauren Bonilla of Rhythm Runners Athletics clocked 17:42.70 to secure second, followed by Brihanna Farrington running for CI Gibson clocking 18:11.59.

In the male division, it was the T-Bird Flyers Track Club that shone. Benryco Pierre and Vencent Alerte took the top two spots, finishing in 11:35.30 and 11:39.65, respectively. Gabriel Johnson of Hurry Murray Athletics played third clocking 11:39.89. Despite the Flyers’ individual success, the C.R. Walker Knights claimed the under-20 boys team championship, narrowly beating the RM Bailey Pacers by three points 33-30. Nobel Preparatory Academy finished third with 82 points.

In the under-17 boys’ race, Kyden Thurston of T-Bird Flyers delivered a commanding performance, taking first place clocking 11:37.91. Fast Forward Athletics Devonte Crowl followed clocking 12:13.98, and CV Bethels Nathan Ramsey finished third clocking 12:23.90.

The 2025 invitational continued to highlight the depth of young distance running talent developing across The Bahamas.