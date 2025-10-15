Partnership unveiled over Canada hot sauce launch

By Fay Simmons

The Bahamas is seeking to boost its agriculture exports through a partnership that is launching Bahamian Heat Hot Sauce in Canada.

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Inc (Chetty’s) and Preston Drummond, proprietor of Bahamian Heat, for the co-development of Bahamian Heat Hot Sauce that will be distributed throughout Canada.

Senator Darron Pickstock, BAIC’s chairman, said the agreement marks the beginning of new economic opportunities across the entire agricultural supply chain — from farmers to retailers — as the country increases its international exports.

“Today’s signing represents the opening of a lane of new opportunities. These opportunities will touch the hands of our farmers who grow the crops, our food processors who add value, our truckers and shippers who move the goods, our retailers who bring them to market and, indeed, the entire agricultural value chain of our nation,” said Mr Pickstock.

“This partnership between BAIC, Ontario Inc and Preston Drummond marks the beginning of a bold step into the global marketplace. By cultivating locally grown red scotch bonnet peppers and transforming them into a premium line of products under the co-branded identity Bahamian Heat, we are planting seeds that will bear fruit not only for our economy, but for the pride of our people and the international recognition of Bahamian excellence.”

Mr Pickstock said the agreement will also pave the way for Bahamian agricultural exports to evolve into globally recognised, value-added products.

He explained that by expanding into a wider range of products such as seasonings, marinades and sauces, the partnership can open new avenues for local manufacturing and economic growth. This diversification not only increases the value of Bahamian exports but also encourages investment in processing facilities, packaging and quality control within The Bahamas.

“It is about scaling from local cultivation to full Bahamian production, packaging and, eventually, centralising manufacturing right here at home,” said Mr Pickstock.

“In essence, we foresee this project creating jobs, stimulating innovation, strengthening our farmers and processors, and giving our people a direct stake in products that represent who we are.”

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, described the agreement as a “bold step” in the ongoing transformation of Bahamian agriculture from a primarily raw goods exporter into a competitive player on the global stage.

He highlighted how this partnership exemplifies the potential of Bahamian agriculture to reach international markets with premium, value-added products that showcase the nation’s agricultural heritage.

“This is a powerful union. On one side, Bahamian farmers producing world-class peppers — our iconic red scotch pepper known as the goat pepper — and on the other side, Ontario Inc, with decades of expertise in manufacturing, branding and global distribution. Together, we are proving that Bahamian crops can be more than raw exports; they can become finished, premium goods that compete on international shelves,” said Mr Campbell.