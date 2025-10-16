Bahamas honours 500 citizens, including Pompey Rolle who led 1830 slave revolt

The Bahamas recently honoured over 500 citizens for their contributions to the nation during the three-part National Honours Ceremony 2025.

The ceremonies, held at Baha Mar on October 13 and 14, saw Governor General Dame Cynthia A. Pratt present medals across numerous categories, including the Order of National Hero. This highest honour was designated for Pompey Rolle, who led an 1830 slave revolt on Exuma.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the common thread among all honourees was their commitment to service. He stressed that success is measured not by wealth, but by how much people give and “how we lift others up along the way.”

Mr. Davis urged citizens to protect and pass on the foundation of the country: “neighbourhood community caring and sharing.” He stated the spirit of the honourees—who represented healthcare, sports, religion, and the armed forces—reminded everyone that being Bahamian is about kindness, generosity, and compassion.