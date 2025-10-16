Catholic schools battle it out in four-game header

The Catholic Primary School Basketball season continued over the weekend at Loyola Hall with a four-game header, two in the girls’ division and two in the boys’.

In the opening girls’ game, St Francis and Joseph dominated St Cecilia’s with a 32-0 win. Jameah Williams led the way for St Francis and Joseph with 11 points, while Kimora Dormeus added six points in the win.

In the second girls’ game, Xavier’s defeated St Thomas More 22-2. J’Lynn Bain led the team with 10 points followed by D’Antia Rose with nine points. Tanaz Davis scored the only two points for St. Thomas More.

In the boys’ first game, St Francis and Joseph defeated St Cecilia’s 9-7 in a defensive battle. Kamrin Lewis led St Francis and Joseph with five points followed by Mason Gardiner with two. Ethan Newbold was the top scorer for St Cecilia with three points.

The final game of the day was between St Thomas More and Xavier’s. St Thomas More would beat Xavier’s 36-8. Brian Bullard led all scorers with 10 points, followed by teammates Aiden Archer and Macario McKenzie, who both scored six points. Kyle Rolle led Xavier’s with four points.

Photos: Chappell Whyms Jr