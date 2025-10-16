New soccer pit lined up for Columbus Primary

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA), in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at Columbus Primary School for the construction of a new soccer pit, signaling another major investment in youth and school sport development.

The event, which took place on October 4, brought together representatives from all three organisations and the education community to mark the start of this collaborative project.

Leading the ceremony were Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education; Frederick Lunn, BFA general secretary; Carl Lynch Jr, BFA deputy general secretary; Bruce Swan, technical director; Jordan Victoire, lead, FIFA regional office; André Moss, projects and infrastructure; and Walter Holleran, senior infrastructure manager.

Also in attendance were Crystal Strachan, education officer for the Sports Unit (MOE); Floyd Armbrister, consultant of sports (MOE); Carlton Adderley, construction – Future Titan Development; Annie Cartwright, director of security; Oria Wood Knowles, deputy director of sports (MOE); Romero Mortimer, contractor; and Ayo Martin, grandson of Mrs Hanna Martin.

Although BFA president Anya James was unable to attend, she expressed her full support and appreciation for the collaboration between the Ministry of Education, FIFA, and the BFA.

“I’m proud of the teamwork that brought this project to life,” said President James. “Creating opportunities like this helps our children grow, stay active, and develop the kind of character that football teaches so well.”

The project forms part of FIFA’s Global Arena initiative, which aims to build at least 1,000 mini-pitches worldwide, particularly in communities and schools with limited access to sports facilities.

BFA technical director Bruce Swan noted that the soccer pit would serve as a model for future school-based facilities across the country.

“Facilities like this create a bridge between education and sport. When young people can learn, play, and grow in safe spaces, we all win, schools, communities, and the game itself.”

The Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education, also lauded the initiative.

“We are proud to partner with the BFA and FIFA on this project. It is through collaboration that we create the environment where our students can thrive both academically and athletically.”

About the FIFA Arena Project

The FIFA Arena project is a global effort to install at least 1,000 mini-pitches worldwide, with a focus on safety, sustainability, and accessibility. Each facility aims to nurture athletic and personal development by teaching values such as teamwork, respect, and discipline. The project’s future includes technological enhancements for live streaming, monitoring, and data-driven analysis to support learning and performance growth.