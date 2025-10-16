Sebas to get nomination, according to news station

ISLAND Luck CEO Sebas Bastian has been selected by the Progressive Liberal Party’s Candidates Committee to run in the Fort Charlotte constituency in the next general election, according to Eyewitness News, the media company he controls.

However, The Tribune’s sources had not confirmed this up to press time last night. Those chosen by the PLP’s candidates committee must be ratified by the party’s National General Council. Some are expected to be ratified tonight.

Mr Bastian was interviewed by the PLP’s candidates committee last week. He said he will step down from his gaming business as he seeks elected office, saying he is “ready to serve.” He said his business interests will not interfere with public service, noting he already planned to relinquish his gaming role. He outlined plans to focus on community development, affordable housing, and reducing living costs. Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears, who is not seeking re-election, has endorsed him. Many branch members have also expressed support, citing his philanthropy and leadership.