Tribune president interviews for MICAL seat

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CHANTS of “We want Robert!” echoed outside the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) headquarters yesterday as dozens of residents from the MICAL constituency descended on New Providence to throw their support behind Robert Dupuch-Carron, founder of the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN) and president of The Tribune Media Group, who was interviewed by the PLP’s candidates committee.

Waving placards and dressed in PLP gold, supporters from Mayaguana, Acklins, Inagua, and Crooked Island gathered in the parking lot long before Mr Dupuch-Carron’s scheduled appearance. Some broke out in song, while others formed small clusters, sharing stories about life in the southern islands and their hopes for change.

In a rare move, several supporters were even allowed inside the party’s headquarters while the interviews were taking place.

The MICAL seat has drawn increased attention since incumbent MP Basil McIntosh announced he would not seek re-election, leaving a vacancy that has stirred strong interest within the governing party. Mr Dupuch-Carron, who has said he would be “honoured” to serve, described his interview with the committee as straightforward. He framed himself as a “change candidate” and stressed the importance of free speech, democratic choice, and tackling infrastructure gaps across the southern islands.

“I gave the strengths of what I was offering, and I said that there is also the most important thing about our nation is we have things that many people dream of, and that is free speech, to be able to speak like you have today,” he said.

“And the other thing is to choose your own candidates, people die about that, but everybody deserves an opportunity. I went down and said, you can’t hope for change, you have to vote for change, and I’m the change candidate, and so I hope they’ll, no pun intended, see my point of view,” he said.

Mr Dupuch-Carron outlined plans to improve airports, transportation, food stores, banks, ATMs, pharmacies, and street lighting, services he said many islands still lack. He also underscored the need to create opportunities for young people, including encouraging trade with nearby territories like the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Dominican Republic.

He said he would not step down as CEO of Tribune Media Group if selected, saying the newspaper operates independently under an editor-in-chief and that he no longer has day-to-day executive responsibilities. He said the press must continue to hold politicians accountable, including himself.

“I don’t operate in any executive roles at the moment, but, but let me just say. This is The Tribune and my mom has told me to tell everybody, if I mess up, she could blast me, and I hope you’ll blast me,” he said.

Mr Dupuch-Carron also pointed to his deep family ties to the constituency. His grandfather, Sir Etienne Dupuch, helped bring Mayaguana into The Bahamas, while other family members, including Bernard and Eugene Dupuch, previously represented the southern islands in Parliament. He said he hopes to continue that legacy as a sixth-generation representative.

Angela Michelle Cox-Lockhart and Laverne Bertrum “Dyie” Ingraham are also seeking the PLP’s nomination for MICAL. Mrs Cox-Lockhart, whose maternal roots are in the constituency, said she wants to offer “strong, consistent representation” and believes the PLP has always put Bahamians first. She described her interview as going well and said she now awaits the committee’s decision.

Mr Ingraham, a businessman, pilot, and former DJ, has cited longstanding political neglect as his reason for entering the race. Mrs Cox-Lockhart has also outlined a “7-Pillar Development Plan” focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, culture, climate readiness, and inter-island connectivity.

The Candidates Committee also interviewed Ronnell Ambrister for MICAL, Peter Cartwright for Long Island, McKell Bonaby for Mount Moriah, Jomo Campbell for Centerville, and Myles Laroda for Pinewood.