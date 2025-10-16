White sands golf tournament to return to Paradise Island

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

The 2025 White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational is set to return to Atlantis Paradise Island later this month, featuring seven collegiate women’s golf teams for this tournament.

Hosted by Northern Illinois University (NIU), the annual tournament will take place from October 24 to 26 at the Ocean Club Gold Course, marking the sixth year the invitational has been played at the world-renowned venue.

NIU head women’s golf coach Kim Kester expressed excitement about returning to The Bahamas for the tournament. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host and compete in this prestigious event at an incredible island location,” said Kester. “Being able to compete alongside other marquee programs in a paradise setting will be a terrific experience for our team and everyone involved.”

The seven teams include High Point University, the University of Miami, Middle Tennessee State, Ohio University, Prairie View A&M, the University of South Florida, and host Southern Illinois. These teams will compete over three rounds totaling 54 holes across three days.

In addition to the tournament, the week will feature several special events, including a VIP welcome reception, a junior golf clinic, and a College-Am competition, providing visiting athletes and guests with a full experience of Bahamian Hospitality.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Hon. Chester Cooper, welcomed the return of the tournament, emphasising the importance of the Bahamas’ growing sports tourism sector. “The Bahamas is honored to again host the White Sands Bahamas NCAA invitational,” Cooper said. “Our destination is renowned as a golfer’s haven, with great golf courses set against the backdrop of breathtaking sea views.”

Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director at Atlantis Paradise Island, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the tournament’s role in showcasing both the Ocean Club Gold Course and the island itself. “On behalf of the Ocean Club Golf Course and Atlantis Paradise Island, we extend a warm welcome to all the athletes competing in the 2025 White Sands Bahamas NCAA invitational, along with their coaches, alumni, and fans,” said Oswell. “The invitation is an excellent opportunity to present our course as a true challenge for top women’s amateur golfers. We are looking forward to the competition and the chance to showcase our beautiful destination.”

The women’s tournament will be held on the par-72, 6,385-yard Ocean Club Golf Course, a scenic and challenging layout designed by major champion Tom Weiskopf.

Past winners of the women’s invitational include Texas, Campbell, Lipscomb, Kansas State, and Kansas, which beat Purdue by two strokes to claim the 2024 title.

The 2025 edition promises another competitive showcase of collegiate golf, with student-athletes competing in an idyllic setting that continues to solidify the Bahamas as a premier international golf destination.



