BTVI launches search for new president to replace Davis

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) has begun the process of selecting a new president to replace Dr Linda A Davis, who has served in the post for just over four years.

BTVI Board Chairman Elvin Taylor announced yesterday that a Presidential Advisory Search Committee has been appointed by the board under Section 7 of the BTVI Act, 2010, to recruit a successor.

The committee, which includes stakeholders from across The Bahamas, will be chaired by Retired Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious. Mr Taylor said members are expected to carry out their duties with integrity as they work to identify the ideal candidate.

A Presidential Profile outlining the qualifications, experience, and qualities sought in the next president has been developed and will be published on BTVI’s website and in local newspapers. The profile serves as the benchmark for assessing candidates and guiding the committee’s selection process.

According to the board, the next president must be a skilled administrator with executive-level experience leading a complex, multifaceted organisation. The successful candidate will be expected to build on BTVI’s national and international achievements while advancing its recently approved strategic plan in collaboration with stakeholders.

The president serves as chief executive officer and accreditation representative of BTVI, with responsibility for ensuring compliance with standards

set by the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE).

As the central point of contact for private and public industries seeking workforce training resources, the president is expected to embody BTVI’s principles and core values, demonstrate a clear vision for its mission, and motivate others to champion that mission.

The Presidential Advisory Committee will first compile a preliminary list of candidates before creating a shortlist of three to four finalists to be interviewed. The committee will then recommend the top candidate to the BTVI Board of Directors for appointment by the Governor General, in accordance with the BTVI Act, 2010.