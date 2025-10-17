JCNP and PM meeting over parade management issues

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to meet today with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) amid soaring tension between the long-standing parade managers and the government over who will control this year’s national Junkanoo parades.

It was unclear yesterday which parties were invited or the precise purpose of the meeting, but the meeting follows weeks of escalating friction after Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg announced that only two official national parades — Boxing Day and New Year’s Day — will be held under the new Parade Management Committee, with no allowance for any competing private events.

At a press briefing yesterday, Calvin Greene, deputy chair and grand marshal of the Parade Management Committee, said the new body is currently assembling judges and other personnel needed for the parades. He said the committee would soon meet with Junkanoo leaders to ratify rules and ensure they align with the committee’s vision.

He said all A Groups will be allowed to compete and that disqualifications will be replaced with point deductions.

However, major groups affiliated with the JCNP have voiced uncertainty about how they will proceed, warning that the government’s change risks dividing the Junkanoo community. The failure of the Saxons, One Family, Roots and one of the Valley Boys groups to participate in the NJC’s parade would likely infuriate Junkanoo lovers and embarrass the government.

Saxons chairman Toby Austin said he was unsure what other groups would do but hoped there could still be a neutral agreement since “much have been put into these parades.” He said groups begin their planning early in the year and questioned what the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) could offer that the JCNP cannot.

“You just can’t come out the ninth hour trying to disrupt what was going on from about January, February, sponsors involved. We start all our planning long time,” he said.

Roots chairman Duane Ellis said whether his group participates under the NJC or the JCNP will depend on his members’ decision. He too wants unity between the two bodies.

“I’d like to see one big happy parade, that goes without saying. We don’t like the separation, and we really want everybody to be unified under one umbrella, and we have one big happy Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades,” he said.

He added that his group’s majority opinion will determine whether Roots rushes if the JCNP is not involved.

One Family leader Vernon Rolle expressed optimism that the matter will be resolved, saying he believes the prime minister’s meeting could help bring closure.

“I think the prime minister is trying to bring a closure to this matter. I think he wanted to be in good faith. I don’t think he want Junkanoo to do the same thing the unions are doing. I think he wants to sit to the table, hear both sides, and I think the buck stop at the prime minister,” he said.

“I guess if he decide to say Junkanoo going with the NJC, and then if you don’t want to listen to what the JCNP has to say, that it could be a stand down in Junkanoo.”

Mr Rolle also defended the JCNP, saying there has been misinformation about the organisation, including claims that it lacks a business licence.

Ten major groups — including One Family, Saxons, Roots, The Valley Boys, The Mighty Eagles, Redland Soldiers, The Original Congos, Nassau Independent Junkanoo Association and The Bahamas Independent Junkanoo Association — have expressed support for the JCNP.

While Mr Greene said he does not expect a falloff in audience attendance, Mr Rolle questioned whether the new parades could attract crowds without the JCNP’s leading groups.

“You can manage the parade,” he said, “but if you don’t get these four groups now, who is supporting the JCNP to be a part of these parade, who’s coming to watch these parades? You think people are going to spend $50 to sit down to watch the Music Makers? Prodigal Sons? No, they’re not.”