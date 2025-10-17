Pintard condemns Lincoln Bain’s “unfortunate” defamatory remarks

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard yesterday condemned as “unfortunate” the defamatory remarks Coalition of Independents Leader Lincoln Bain made during a heated confrontation outside Parliament on Wednesday.

The public spat, captured on camera and widely shared online, erupted as dozens of public servants protested over pay adjustments. In the footage, the two leaders shouted at each other before being separated by guards and onlookers, as Mr Bain hurled insults that included unsubstantiated claims of drug abuse and mental illness.

After facing backlash, Mr Bain apologised to Mr Pintard during a Baptist Convention service, admitting the confrontation was “inappropriate.”

When asked yesterday if he accepted the apology, Mr Pintard said it was troubling that some people make false claims intended to harm others’ reputations without clearly retracting them.

He said: “(To) do so consistently, and when convenient, they don’t say what I said was false. I know it to be false. I intended it to be injurious, and I now withdraw and apologise. That’s an apology to me and so it is most unfortunate, and in short order, I’ll have another answer.”

The two men have clashed publicly before. Last November, during an FNM press conference

in the opposition room of the House of Assembly, Mr Bain repeatedly called Mr Pintard “weak” after a US indictment alleged Bahamian officials were complicit in cocaine smuggling.