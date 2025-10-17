Sands eyeing Bamboo Town as FNM will soon reveal additional candidates

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands is eyeing the party’s nomination for Bamboo Town instead of Elizabeth, the constituency he once represented and unsuccessfully ran for on two other occasions, according to several sources.

Dr Sands did not confirm nor deny the claims when contacted by The Tribune yesterday but said he’d be happy to discuss ratified candidates once they’ve been confirmed by the council and candidate election committee.

“I would not want to pre-judge their deliberation,” he said.

Members of the FNM’s Bamboo Town association say they were told that Dr Sands would now be nominated for the area instead of Heather Hunt.

This comes as internal tensions continue to simmer after former MP Renward Wells was denied the nomination.

Dr Sands is not the only FNM said to be shifting to another constituency.

St Barnabas MP Shanen-don Cartwright is eyeing a seat in western New Providence, with party vice chairman Jamal Moss said to be the frontrunner to replace him.

The shake-up comes as the party prepares to ratify additional candidates at the end of the month after confirming 24 candidates earlier this year.

Asked if the remaining incumbents would be included in the next round of candidates, party leader Michael Pintard told reporters yesterday that officials are still waiting on the boundaries report before confirming them.

“The government has an obligation to provide the boundaries report they have not, and we do know that they intend to engage in the election shortly and so we believe that we should be also strategic in terms of naming the additional candidates, but certainly this month we will ratify additional candidates. It’s critical for us,” he said.

He also again declined to say whether the party would contest the Golden Isles by election if one is called, only saying “when the time comes, he will be ready.”

“Brian Brown is an exceptional candidate. He’s been in the constituency for more than ten years, working diligently with residents. He has solved many of critical issues related to families. He lives with them and so we are more than pleased that we have a candidate and a team,” he said.