18 months jail for stealing money to buy drugs

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after admitting to stealing more than $500 worth of items from a woman’s car and selling them to buy drugs.

Police said Angelica Lundy broke into a vehicle parked at the Urban renewal Centre on East Street South, stealing a laptop, laptop bag and shoes valued at $517.

Lundy, who has previous convictions for similar offenses, pleaded guilty to the offence during her arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly, telling the court she initially broke into the car because she was hungry but later sold the items to buy cocaine.

Magistrate Kelly reprimanded Lundy for her actions before sentencing her to 18 months in prison.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.