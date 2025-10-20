$80m Bimini airport overhaul eyeing early 2026 completion

By FAY SIMMONS

Bimini’s $80m airport overhaul is “making steady progress” and expected to be completed by early to mid-2026, the deputy prime minister says, with airside works already nearing a finish.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said major infrastructure work is well advanced, including upgrades to runways and lighting systems, while the construction of the new terminal building is moving rapidly.

“We’re making steady progress. The airside works, the runways and the new equipment, lighting, etc, is 90 percent to 95 percent complete,” he added. “Of course, the terminal building here that we expect to be in the region of 20,000 square feet of covered space. The foundation is progressing well, and the building has gone vertical.”

“Based on this building system that’s being used, we expect it to move more rapidly than a typical, traditional system. And I am reliably informed that early to mid-2026 this terminal will be completed.”

Bimini’s airport improvements are being undertaken by the Island Airport Development Company consortium. This features Plenary, the new financing source for North Eleuthera’s airport, as one of the partners.

An infrastructure specialist, it is partnered with Phoenix Infrastructure, a US-based infrastructure advisory and investment firm with offices in Washington D.C and New York, and an airport and fixed-base FBO operator called Avports.

Mr Cooper described the airport redevelopment as more than just infrastructure, framing it as a critical component of Bimini’s economy. He said the new airport facilities will provide a modern, efficient gateway that reflects the island’s growing importance as a tourism destination.

“This would be great for the island of Bimini. It will give the people of Bimini the airport that they deserve. It will be good for business, good for airlift, good for tourism and, of course, great for the residents of Bimini. We anticipate that this is going to be a great boost for the overall economy of Bimini, and I hope that we will see it manifest itself with local vendors, etc,” said Mr Cooper. “But, really, this is more than just an airport, more than just a gateway. This is a part of the ecosystem; to drive the Bimini economy that’s always been very vibrant, but tourism here is already very strong. Certainly, this is going to cause there to be more airlift.”

Mr Cooper also noted the significance of the increased airlift for Bimini’s largest resort, Resorts World Bimini, and the broader hospitality industry. Historically reliant on sea traffic, the island is poised to benefit from improved air access that will facilitate higher tourist arrivals and support short-term rentals.

“We’re expecting American Airlines to arrive here on Valentine’s Day for the inaugural flight, and there will be three flights a week. We hope that this will be a driver for even more airlines, domestic as well as foreign, to bring new airlift into Bimini,” said Mr Cooper.

“For a long time, Resorts World has survived basically on boating, sea traffic, etc. This is going to be a great boost for that hotel and other resorts on the island. It’s going to be great for people in the short-term vacation rental space. And we expect this to be a great boost for Bimini.”



