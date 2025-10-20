BPL worker stable after industrial accident in Abaco

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMAS Power and Light Company (BPL) employee is in stable condition under medical observation in New Providence after an industrial accident during maintenance work in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Marvin Green, BPL’s regional manager for the Northern Family Islands Division, said the employee sustained burn injuries to his arms and was airlifted to New Providence for treatment.

He said the worker remains alert, stable, and responsive while receiving care.

Mr Green said the incident occurred shortly after 11am on Saturday while the employee was working on an underground cable near the Regattas of Abaco resort.

he said BPL’s Distribution Department received a report that a field team member had sustained an electrical shock while performing maintenance work on an underground cable as part of efforts to restore power to the resort.

“Immediate on-site assistance was provided, and emergency protocols were activated without delay,” Mr Green said in a BPL press release.

BPL has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the contributing factors that led to the accident.