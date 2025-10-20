Certified officials all set to mark 50 years

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Association of Certified Officials in Track and Field (BACOITF) has announced plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of excellence, service and dedication to the sport of athletics in The Bahamas.

“It’s A Red and White Affair,” said BACOITF’s head Val Kemp.

The milestone will honour the organisation’s legacy and commitment to service. As part of the golden celebration, BACOITF will pay tribute to its first president, Mr. Leviticus “Uncle Lou” Adderley. Officials who have served more than 25 years will also be recognised for their contributions.

During the anniversary festivities, the association will name the Official of the Year and announce its pick for the Bahamian Athlete of the Games for CARFITA.

In the lead-up to the main event, a church service was held on September 7.

The main event will take place at the British Colonial Hotel on November 1, featuring tributes, awards, and reflections on BACOITF’s 50-year journey.

The evening is expected to be one of elegance and remembrance, highlighting the organisation’s impact while renewing its commitment to the future. As the association’s theme declares, “BACOITF: The Heartbeat of Track and Field,” the celebration aims to honour the past and inspire continued excellence in the years ahead.