Grand Bahama businessman charged after $4.5M drug seizure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama businessman was arraigned in court on Friday in connection with a $4.5 million drug seizure at the Freeport Container Port.

Craig Bethel Jr, of Absolute Comfort Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Company, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing at Grand Bahama’s Magistrate’s Court.

Bethel, represented by attorney Brian Hanna, was charged with conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and importation of dangerous drugs.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On October 5, officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, in a joint operation with Bahamas Customs, found 188 kilos of suspected cocaine, weighing more than 500 pounds, at the Freeport Container Port. The drugs, which have an estimated street value of more than $4.5 million, were concealed inside air conditioning units shipped in a 20-foot container.

Magistrate Laing granted Bethel $50,000 bail with conditions. He is to be fitted with an ankle monitoring device and must report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday before 6pm.

Bethel is also prohibited from leaving the island without the court’s permission.

The matter was adjourned to March 17, 2026, for trial.