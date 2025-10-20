'I was hog tied and beaten for trespassing’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN broke down in court as he recounted how owners of a property on which he trespassed “hog-tied” and beat him so severely that he feared for his life.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Kino Wood trespassed on a woman’s property in the Sandilands Village area on October 15 and stole $5.50 from her car.

Mr Wood, who told the court on Friday he works with the Urban Renewal Programme, claimed he entered the property because he was rushing to deal with a family emergency after waiting on the bus in the rain.

“It was pouring rain and my socks was wet and the bus took a long time to come and I am trying to get to my aunt because we just had a death in the family so I passed through the yard,” he said.

He promised never to take shortcuts again, recalling how the owners allegedly tied him with a rope, beat him, and stomped on his chest.

He said they also removed his construction boots and clothes and threw them across the road.

He lifted his shirt in court to show alleged bruises and a bump on his head.

“I was screaming, ‘Please Jesus, please don’t kill me’ for everyone in the neighbourhood to hear. I screamed that repeatedly. That’s why I’m here talking to you,” he said.

He also denied stealing the money, insisting it was his personal funds and had been in his pocket to pay his bus fare.

However, prosecutor Kendrick Bauld, outlining the facts, disputed Mr Wood’s version of events.

He told the court the complainant reported seeing a man in her yard appearing to search through her vehicle.

She called police, and when officers arrived, they found Mr Wood at the scene. A check of the vehicle revealed that $5 was missing, leading to the defendant’s arrest.

Mr Wood grew emotional as he told the court, “I’m really trying to change my life.”

He promised never to trespass again and later changed his plea to guilty on the stealing charge.

“I’m trying to keep a roof over my head,” he said. “It’s very hard to do that being in a cell for a few days and I have a cheque to collect right now.”

Magistrate Abigail Farrington admonished Mr Wood not to repeat his actions and placed him on probation for two years.

She warned that failure to remain on good behaviour would result in a $50 fine for the trespassing charge and a three-month prison term for the stealing offence.