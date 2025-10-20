Minor League Baseball standout Sebastian Walcott shut down from the AFL

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Minor League Baseball standout for the Texas Rangers Sebastian Walcott has been shut down from the Arizona Fall League (AFL) due to arm fatigue. He had appeared in only one AFL game, going 2 for 4 with a double, before being sidelined.

The Rangers selected Walcott to the Fall League roster with the intention of giving him extra reps and seeing how he handles advanced competition.

The Rangers have indicated that the shutdown is precautionary as the arm fatigue is not described as a major injury, but they are taking steps to manage his workload and gear him up for the 2026 season.

In 2025 Walcott spent the bulk of his season at Double-A with the Frisco RoughRiders with spits of .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Late in the season he finished strongly. In his last 74 at-bats at Double-A, he hit .338/.456/.473 with two home runs and eight steals, showing his improved plate discipline and reduced strikeout rate.

His strong late-season surge is encouraging, showing that Walcott is adjusting and trending upward. The “shutdown” is more of a rest/management move than a red flag injury at present.

At age 19 and already at the Double-A level, the speed in his development curve is undeniable. His physical durability will be important as he potentially moves into Triple-A and beyond.