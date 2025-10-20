NPVA week 2: Aces beat Lady Technicians in straight sets

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

WEEK two of the New Providence Volleyball Association league continued over the weekend at the D.W. Davis Gymnasium with a two-game slate.

In the opening match, the Aces dominated the Lady Technicians in straight sets, winning 3-0. The Aces controlled the tempo from start to finish, taking the sets 25-12, 25-12, and 25-11. The Aces’ sharp attacks and consistent play left little room for the Lady Technicians to mount a comeback.

The second game of the evening featured the Titans and The Intruders.

The Intruders continued their strong play, sweeping the Titans 3-0.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20.

Despite closer matches in the second and third sets, the Intruders secured the win.

Week two’s results highlight the competitive spirit of the league as teams continue to build momentum early in the season.