Probation given for threatening to ‘punch a woman’s teeth out’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old woman who threatened to “punch a woman’s teeth out” was placed on probation Friday.

Police arrested Donnamae Robinson after she threatened to harm the woman on October 13.

The complainant told police that Ms Robinson made the threat after being confronted about not fully paying for a service.

Later that day, Ms Robinson sent her a voice note threatening to “punch the woman’s teeth out,” causing her to fear for her life.

The complainant reported the incident to police, leading to Ms Robinson’s arrest.

Ms Robinson admitted the offence in court, saying she acted out of anger and apologised for wasting the court’s time.

Magistrate Abigail Farrington granted Ms Robinson a conditional discharge and placed her on probation for three months.

She warned that failure to comply would result in one month behind bars.