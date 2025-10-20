Senior RBDF officer faces court martial

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A SENIOR Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) lieutenant has been served with a notice of intended prosecution in connection with allegations that a marine was beaten by a superior officer and later abandoned in Inagua.

Commodore Floyd Moxey revealed on Friday that “two or three” other Marines are also being charged in relation to the matter in which Able Mechanic Marvaughn Miller alleges he was punched, kicked, and placed in a headlock during separate encounters on HMBS Kamalamee.

His comments came weeks after The Tribune reported that Mr Miller, who claimed he lost teeth and sustained bruises after being attacked aboard the ship in June 2024, was served with a notice to appear and was the only officer charged internally in the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Commodore Moxey said: “That able seaman, he was given his notice of intended prosecution. One of the officers was also given a notice of intended prosecution. You must realise that he is Senior Lieutenant. “The Defence Act states that a senior lieutenant or above must be court-martialled, and that process, the legal affairs is working through that. I checked the file before coming here this morning, and I saw that there are two or three other marines in that are also being charge as well. “But I am in the appellate process, so I don’t want to get exactly involved with what they are doing at that summary process.”

When pressed on why the alleged victim was also given a notice, the commodore said: “Listen, an investigation was done. I trust the investigators. I trust the summary procedure in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. I worked in that system as a prosecutor. I was a base first lieutenant.

“I was also a base executive officer. I was a staff officer, legal affairs. I know that the system worked, and we just have to give it a chance to work.”

Mr Miller has reportedly received a gag order preventing him from speaking to the media during the proceedings.

While the son of a senior Cabinet minister was on board the vessel in question, Commodore Moxey said he did not know if that officer was involved in the complaint. He said the Cabinet minister’s son was the executive officer of the craft.

Mr Miller claimed he had been attacked by a senior officer and another officer after returning from a bar.