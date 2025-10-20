Shooting victim dies after he crashes car near supermarket

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found shot dead yesterday after crashing his vehicle into another at a supermarket off Robinson Road.

Police responded to the scene outside Early Bird supermarket around 4.45pm after an anonymous caller alerted them to the scene. Officers found the man unresponsive in a purple Nissan Cube.

Police believe the man, said to be in his late 20s, was shot at another location and lost control of his vehicle while trying to flee. They added that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to assist with the investigation.

“We for sure, we know right now that this shooting did not occur at this location,” Inspector Gerard Culmer told reporters on the scene. “However, the male coming from wherever the shooting happened, he ended up losing control and crashed into the vehicle in

the back parking lot.”

It is unclear whether the victim was known to the police, with officers telling reporters yesterday they were unsure of his identity. When asked if the incident could be connected to a mass shooting in August that left two men dead and five others injured, Inspector Culmer could not confirm, but noted that officers have increased presence in the area.

This latest homicide brings the country’s murder count to 67 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.