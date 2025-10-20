‘VJ’ scores 26 to help 76ers win

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

In the Philadelphia 76ers’ final preseason game, rookie Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe put together 26 points shooting 10 of 18 from the field, six rebounds, three assists and five steals in 34 minutes of play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia this past weekend. The 76ers would win the game 126-110.

Edgecombe’s performance was most notable for its efficiency and activity, particularly on the defensive end (five steals) and taking care of the ball with just one turnover.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse expressed his pleasant surprise to see how far Alton Edgecombe has really come in his development. “I think we thought, ‘OK, maybe he could play on the ball some,’ … I think he’s way ahead of where we thought he might be being able to do that.”

Edgecombe’s first official regular-season game is scheduled for October 22 against the Boston Celtics in Boston.

That opening night will be a far more rigorous test than the preseason, especially against a veteran Celtics team on their home court. Still, Edgecombe’s preseason surge gives fans and supporters alike a reason to believe he could contribute early for this 76ers team.