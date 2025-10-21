Abaco man injured in BPL accident in urgent need of blood

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMAS Power and Light employee who was injured in a BPL industrial accident in Abaco over the weekend is in urgent need of blood after the accident left him with severe burn injuries.

Dario Mills Jr was with a team working on underground cables when he was electrocuted.

He is the son of Mr Silbert Mills, the owner of Radio Abaco and a well-known pastor and community leader in Abaco.

Pastor Mills said yesterday that he last saw and spoke to his son on Saturday before he was airlifted to New Providence.

“I don’t know his condition,” he said. “I have not seen or spoken to him since Saturday morning when he left from here.”

“Since the day of the incident, we’ve been talking directly to BPL. They have taken over the matter for us. We know he’s still in Nassau, and that’s all I can say at this time.”

The family released a flyer yesterday calling for blood donations on behalf of Mr Mills, who remains hospitalised and receiving medical treatment. Donations can be made at the Princess Margaret Hospital Blood Bank between 9am and 5pm.

“Our family wants to thank the public in advance for your donations and prayers,” the family said in the flyer, which included a photo of Mr Mills.

In an official statement released by BPL, the incident occurred shortly after 11am near the Regattas of Abaco resort, where crews were carrying out maintenance work to restore power. The company said immediate on-site assistance was rendered, and emergency protocols were activated.

BPL has reported that the injured worker remains in stable condition and under medical observation.

Marvin Green, regional manager for BPL’s Northern Family Islands Division, said he is alert, stable, and responsive and continues to receive care.