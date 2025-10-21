Empty houses eclipse 25k in latest census data

By LEANDRA ROLLE

VACANT homes across The Bahamas rose to more than 25,000 in 2022, according to the latest Census data.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) reported a total of 144,198 dwelling units nationwide, of which 82.6 per cent (119,138) were occupied and 17.4 per cent (25,060) were vacant. This marked a six percent rise in vacant homes since 2010, alongside a 14 percent overall increase in dwellings.

The findings come amid high rental costs, stagnant wages, and what many argue is a shortage of affordable housing. Housing Minister Keith Bell has said the country faces a deficit of more than 12,000 units.

While vacancies climbed, the census also showed steady gains in homeownership and access to utilities, as well as a decline in overcrowding over the 12-year period.

Homeownership increased by 19 percent between 2010 and 2022, rising from 60,543 to 71,990 dwellings. However, the report did not indicate whether the homeownership rate — the share of occupied households that own their homes — had grown, since tenure data were calculated as proportions of all private dwellings, including vacant ones.

Fully owned homes without mortgages increased sharply from 37,109 in 2010 to 52,691 in 2022, while mortgaged homes fell from 23,434 (22.8 percent) to 19,299 (16.2 percent). Rental occupancy grew modestly.

That year, 52,691 homeowners owned their properties outright, 19,299 had mortgages, and 40,060 were renters. The census also identified 704 squatters.

Ten islands reported homeownership rates of 70 percent or higher, including Acklins, Mayaguana, and Cat Island, each exceeding 80 percent. Ragged Island recorded the highest rate at 92.9 percent.

A comparison of private dwellings by island showed little change for Grand Bahama and Abaco. Grand Bahama accounted for 14.7 percent of all private dwellings in 2010 and 15 percent in 2022, while Abaco’s share rose slightly from 5.1 to 5.2 percent.

New Providence’s share declined from 68.3 percent in 2010 to 66.9 percent in 2022, while the remaining Family Islands increased from 12 to 13 percent.

“This upward trend in private dwellings across the Family Islands suggests that more home owners are choosing to build and reside in homes outside of New Providence, reflecting gradual population shifts and growing investment in Family Island development,” BNSI said.

The census also found fewer overcrowded homes, with the average household size falling from 3.4 to 3.3 persons between 2010 and 2022. Only 1.4 percent of households were classified as overcrowded, down from 2.4 per cent in 2010.

New Providence and Abaco recorded the highest overcrowding rates — 1.6 and 1.5 percent respectively — while Grand Bahama and most Family Islands recorded one percent or less.

“This modest decrease reflects ongoing demographic and social change, including the desire for smaller family sizes and shifting living arrangements,” the report said.

Private dwellings had an average of 3.9 bedrooms, with 61.6 percent of households having three occupants or fewer. In 25.3 percent of homes, the number of occupants equalled the number of bedrooms, while in 26.2 percent, the number of occupants was lower than the number of bedrooms.

The report also examined income patterns, finding that one-quarter of households earned between $20,001 and $40,000 annually, a slight decline from 27 percent in 2010. Male-headed households accounted for 58.8 percent of all income, compared to 41.1 percent for female-headed households.

“Interestingly, the number of households reporting total annual incomes between $0 and $10,000 declined compared to 2010, while all higher income brackets registered increases,” the report said. “This pattern suggests a gradual upward shift in household income levels nationwide, reflecting economic recovery and improving living standards since the previous Census period.”

The 2022 Census also showed sharp gains in internet access, with 92.3 percent of people aged three and older connected, up from 64.7 percent in 2010. The highest access rates were among those aged 10–24, while people 65 and older reported the lowest levels.

Most users — 82.1 percent — accessed the internet at home, followed by 12.4 percent via mobile devices.

The BNSI said access to sanitation and basic utilities has also improved nationwide, with nearly all households now connected to essential infrastructure supporting safe and healthy living conditions.