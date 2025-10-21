Ex-police officer convicted of trying to solicit sex to dismiss traffic tickets

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER police constable convicted of attempting to solicit sex from a woman at Yamacraw Beach in exchange for dismissing traffic tickets has had his sentencing postponed until next month.

Constable Shaquille Williamson, 28, told Justice Renae McKay that his attorney was out of the jurisdiction during his sentencing hearing for attempted procuration.

He asked that the sentencing be deferred until his lawyer could be present. The matter is now set for November 4.

According to the complainant, Williamson, who was in uniform at the time, tried to solicit sex in exchange for clearing her traffic tickets on the night of July 5, 2023.

She said she feared for her life during the encounter because the convict was armed.

Prosecutor Tamika Roberts described the offence as a grave abuse of authority and recommended a prison term of ten to 15 years.

Timothy Bailey also prosecuted the case, while Gary Russell and Mario Gray represented Williamson.