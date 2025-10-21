GB students join 20 Pearls Mentorship

More than 45 young women from schools across Grand Bahama were officially inducted into the 20 Pearls Mentorship Programme during a Pinning Ceremony hosted by the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Held under the theme “United in Strength, Rooted in Excellence,” the ceremony celebrated a new generation of leaders and changemakers, recognizing their academic excellence, discipline, and potential for impactful community engagement.

The 20 Pearls Mentorship Programme is designed to empower teenage girls to find their voice, walk confidently, and contribute meaningfully to society. The programme forms part of the chapter’s long-standing commitment to shaping the lives of young women through mentorship and support.

Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, delivered brief remarks during the event, commending the honourees for their integrity and dedication to excellence.

“Programs like this create a culture of achievement. Being recognised for academic excellence and leadership helps young Bahamian women see themselves as capable, worthy, and powerful, reinforcing the mindset that excellence is attainable and worth celebrating,” said Ms Moxey.

She applauded the 38-year legacy of the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter in nurturing and guiding teenage girls across the island and described the inductees as the next generation of leaders.

“You are the future engineers, educators, scientists, entrepreneurs, and policy makers who will shape the destiny of Grand Bahama and the Bahamas. We need your voice, your brilliance, and your courage,” said Mrs Moxey.

Encouraging them to continue striving for excellence, she also challenged the group to lead with integrity and remain open to service.

“Being rooted in excellence involves using their gifts for the upliftment of others,” she added.

The event marked a significant milestone for the young participants, who now join a sisterhood of mentorship committed to personal growth, academic achievement, and community leadership.