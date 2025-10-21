‘Girls Day Out’ empowers young women for crisis leadership

In solidarity with girls around the world, young women in New Providence gathered for the 13th Annual ‘Girls Day Out’ Forum, a local observance of International Day of the Girl hosted by S.T.R.A.W. Inc Center for Young Women.

Held under the powerful theme “The Girl I Am; The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” the forum brought together girls from various schools and communities to engage in meaningful dialogue about leadership, resilience, and their role in shaping the future — especially in times of uncertainty and crisis.

Among the special guests in attendance were Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, and State Minister Zane Lightbourne, both of whom brought remarks encouraging the girls to embrace their strength, step into leadership, and continue to be active agents of change in their communities.

Now in its 13th year, the annual forum continues to serve as a platform where girls are encouraged to find their voices, challenge limitations, and connect with mentors and peers who support their growth. Through workshops, discussions, and empowerment sessions, participants are reminded that their ideas, experiences, and leadership matter — locally and globally.

The event aligned with the global observance of International Day of the Girl, which emphasizes the importance of investing in girls’ rights, education, and leadership.