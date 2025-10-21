Jamaican woman gets three month jail for forged residency documents

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN woman was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday after admitting to possessing forged residency documents.

Icelyn Miller, 63, presented a fake resident permit approval letter in her name to Senior Immigration Officer T Knowles on October 15 in New Providence.

Miller, who pleaded guilty, and 36-year-old Vernica Brown, who pleaded not guilty, were charged with possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

After Miller accepted full responsibility, the charges against Brown were withdrawn.

Miller was sentenced to three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and will be handed over to Immigration for deportation upon completion of her sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.