Jones: Media executives should resign before entering politics

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones says media executives who want to enter politics must first resign to avoid conflicts of interest, even as he praised journalists who make the transition from the newsroom to public life.

“You cannot be serving as an executive in a media company and immediately jump into politics,” he said. “I believe that a resignation at the appropriate time is necessary and then you get involved.”

His remarks come as several media heavyweights pursue frontline politics. Sebas Bastian, who has controlling power in Eyewitness News, was ratified as the PLP’s Fort Charlotte candidate last week. Tribune president Robert Dupuch-Carron is seeking the PLP’s nomination in MICAL and ZNS General Manager Clint Watson is seeking the PLP nomination for Southern Shores. The Free National Movement has called for Mr Watson to resign or be removed, citing General Orders which govern public service operations.

Mr Jones, a veteran broadcaster and former head of Jones Communications, said some of the best politicians have come from media, citing former ministers Obie Wilchcombe and Fred Mitchell, and US President John F Kennedy. He also noted that former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes edited both The Tribune and The Bahamian Times before entering public life.

Mr Jones warned that aspiring politicians from the media must be better prepared than many who now enter public life. He said journalists are well positioned to serve but must protect their credibility by upholding ethics and independence.

“We have in our country today the dumbing down of media in so many ways, because I don’t think some reporters are as prepared as they should be for the task at hand,” he said. “There are far many people who are working in media in our country today who really do not have the grasp of issues, both local as well as international.” He said too many reporters fail to read widely enough to produce the informed journalism the public deserves.