Youth Organizations Expo helps GB kids discover purpose and build skills

Students from public and private schools across Grand Bahama were front and centre at the inaugural Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) Youth Organizations Expo, as they explored dozens of opportunities aimed at helping them discover purpose, build skills, and shape their futures.

The event welcomed scores of junior and senior high school students who eagerly moved from booth to booth, engaging with representatives from various youth organizations — ranging from modelling and mentoring to music, sports, and aviation.

Organizers say the goal of the event, hosted during National Youth Month, was to “help move young people to their purpose and promise,” by exposing them to a wide range of community-based groups focused on personal development, career pathways, and leadership.

President of the Grand Bahama Administrative Association, Dr Coral Johnson, delivered a brief address during the opening ceremony before students were invited to begin their exploration of the expo.

Among the participating organizations were: Shockwave Elite Football Program, Anti-Bullying Organization, Reach Out Ministries, Wings of Grace Aviation Youth Program, BJC’s Passing Score, Prince Court Mentoring Program, Exquisite Bahamas Modelling Agency, V.O.P.E. Mentoring Girls Ministries, Red Cross Junior Program, Church of God Girls Club, Crown Him/Crown Her Modelling Agency, Urban Renewal Band Program, Bahamas Defence Force Rangers, 20 Pearls, Junior Achievement Grand Bahama, Grand Bahama Volleyball Association, Debutante Ball Society, Face242 Modelling Agency, and Youth Tourism.

Youth Organization Expo Coordinator and Committee member, Dequann Carroll, highlighted the importance of creating a space where students could see what exists beyond traditional school clubs.

“It was important that we have organizations show what we do have available, outside of our clubs that are normally found within our school system,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for the students to know that there are more than just your regular clubs; somewhere where you can learn about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, if you want to be in a band, pageantry, grooming, etiquette, you name it. We want to have a one-stop shop for those students who want to have access to those available organizations.”

Though this year’s event focused on junior and senior high schoolers, organizers plan to expand in 2026 to include primary school students and additional youth-focused groups from across the island, including more civic and church organizations.