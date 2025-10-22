Donato Adderley selected to represent his high school at inaugural Archery National Championships

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

THE Bahamas Archery Federation (BAF) has announced that Donato Adderley has been selected to represent his school at the inaugural 2025 Bahamas High School Archery National Championships.

The federation extended congratulations to Donato and his family for this significant accomplishment.

The event, organised by BAF, aims to highlight the talents of young archers across the island and promote the growth of archery in both public and private schools throughout The Bahamas.

The national tournament will feature students from grades seven to 12 who are members of BAF-registered clubs. It is scheduled to take place 3-6pm on Sunday, November 16, at the Trinity Flames Archery Club, located at the Most Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Trinity Way, Stapleton Gardens.

Archers are required to wear their school’s physical education uniform with a registration fee of $20 per student, which includes the use of all necessary equipment.

Parents, family members and friends are encouraged to come out and show their support for the competitors and for the continued development of archery in The Bahamas.

For more information, interested persons can contact the Bahamas Archery Federation at thebahamasarcheryfedration@gmail.com or reach out to Alexio Brown, President of Bullseye Archery.