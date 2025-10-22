Jonquel Jones at the ‘start of her recovery’

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

NEW York Liberty star Jonquel Jones has undergone surgery on her right ankle, beginning what she described as the “start of her recovery.”

According to her Instagram story and sources cited by the New York Post, the five-time WNBA All-Star had endured two sprains on the same ankle during the 2025 season.

Jones’ first sprain occurred in a game versus the Washington Mystics on June 5, and she later reaggravated it in a game versus the Phoenix Mercury on June 19. Both injuries sidelined Jones for about a month.

Jones confirmed her surgery in a caption reading “Surgery done, Officially Day 1 of recovery.”

In Jones’ 2025 season, she averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Jones’ surgery comes at a pivotal time in the Liberty franchise as shortly after the Liberty’s first round playoff elimination, head coach Sandy Brondello was fired, and the organisation is now in the midst of a head coach search.

With multiple veteran players veteran players on the Liberty including Jones, Brianna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu expected to hit the free agent market, the Liberty face key decisions ahead.