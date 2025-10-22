Man accused of 2023 murder outside a Village road bar denied bail for third time

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a 2023 murder outside a bar on Village Road was denied bail for a third time.

Justice Franklyn Williams KC refused bail for 34-year-old Samuel Meadows, who is accused of shooting and killing Keith Barr outside Blitz Bar on the night of December 16, 2023.

At the time of his death, Barr was out on bail for the 2017 murder of Louines Naissance.

Meadows had previously been denied bail twice, once in March 2024 and again in May.

The defendant has prior convictions for possession of a firearm, ammunition, and drugs.

Justice Williams noted that an eyewitness reportedly saw the defendant stand over the victim and fire a gun repeatedly.

He also acknowledged the high occurrence of retaliatory killings, saying it was likely the defendant would become a target given that the victim was himself on bail for murder when killed.

The judge further found that Meadows was likely to reoffend if released and concluded there were no bail conditions that could ensure public safety. Finding no unreasonable delay in the trial, Justice Williams denied the bail application.

Akire Nichols served as the prosecutor.



